Toxin levels remain elevated in areas of Central Texas lake linked to deaths of several dogs

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Brazos River Authority this week received updated test results for blue-green algae in areas where several dogs died after either drinking water from the lake or licking it from their fur that continue to show elevated levels of cyanotoxins.

The samples tested were taken from the lake at Morgan’s Point Marina and Pima Lane Cove.

“This toxic alga appears to be long-lasting. People and their pets should avoid venturing into the water in these areas of the lake and should avoid direct contact with the alga,” the river authority said.

“It is not possible to determine whether algae is toxic without laboratory testing. People are encouraged to enjoy deeper areas of the reservoir while avoiding areas with stagnant water or algal growth,” the river authority said.

