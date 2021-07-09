East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket

Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)(Trinity police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - An elected official of Trinity County was forced to pay an eight-month-old traffic fine after getting arrested on Friday.

Bobby Lloyd Dockens, 80, of Groveton, is the county treasurer. He was arrested for not addressing a traffic citation issued to him in November of 2020.

According to Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson, Dockens was stopped for passing an emergency stationary vehicle. Gibson explained the law states a driver has to move over a lane if a law enforcement vehicle has pulled over a driver.

Gibson said Dockens was notified by certified mail that he had a citation but he never responded to the mail. A warrant was issued in May for his arrest and he was arrested in Trinity County on Friday during a warrant roundup. Gibson said someone paid the fine on behalf of Dockens and he was released from jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced

Latest News

WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution