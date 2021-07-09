East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in East Texas is encouraged not to enforce the laws that they believe are unconstitutional. That’s the basic message about 80 attendees of a Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association received in Crockett today.

The organization’s leader is Richard Mack, a man who preaches anti-federal government beliefs, contending the U.S, Constitution gives local law enforcements the power to decide what laws should be enforced. Among the laws that could be ignored are gun restrictions and even seatbelt laws.

Richard Mack spoke with Donna Mccollum about the message he sends during two day training sessions to law enforcement from small communities to big cities.

