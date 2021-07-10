East Texas Now Business Break
Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not uncommon for floodwaters to sweep away loose items and trash. Oil, however, is another story.

“It gets on top of the water and just spreads everywhere,” Midland County Environmental Investigator Timothy Telck said.

Big floods have brought big problems to West Texas, but those problems don’t end once the water level goes down. In fact, that could make things worse for some people.

Oil from improperly stored containers has spread throughout parts of Midland County.

And the consequences could be severe--even lethal--if not dealt with before the oil finds its way into the water table.

“It’s considerably dangerous, because it could contaminate the water and make it undrinkable,” Telck said. “It could make them sick. It could possibly contaminate it enough that it could kill them if they drink too much of it.”

A bird's-eye view of oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
A bird's-eye view of oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)

It’s also dangerous for your wallet. For individuals, an intentional or unauthorized knowing discharge is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. For businesses – it can be up to a 250-thousand dollar fine per day until the spill is cleaned up.

“We currently have four active investigations to determine who had the pollutants that have been discharged into the floodwater,” Telck said.

But what are people supposed to do with their oil? You can’t throw it in the trash and you can’t pour it down the drain.

“The used motor oil they can to just about any store, and they’ll dispose of it for them.”

