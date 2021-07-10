East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and beautiful day with just a few scattered showers and thundershowers developing across the area. Skies will remain mostly dry overnight, but some scattered showers and a few thundershowers could make their way into our northern zones before sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll have much better shots at showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow, especially during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A cold front will stall along the Red River tomorrow but will be close enough for an outflow boundary to shoot off south into East Texas which will feed our storm chances throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and northern counties in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms, and a Marginal (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms across the northern portions of Deep East Texas in an area essentially along HWY 21. The main severe threat with this set up will be damaging gusty winds and quarter sized hail. Tornado threat is very low at this time. Rain chances will remain scattered throughout the day on Monday, then will begin to drop off for the rest of the upcoming work week. As rain chances drop off, temperatures will begin to climb back into the middle 90s but humidity values will make temperatures feel more like 100 degrees or more.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-10-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-10-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
First Alert: Warming up with summer storms to close out the weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook