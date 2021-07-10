Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and beautiful day with just a few scattered showers and thundershowers developing across the area. Skies will remain mostly dry overnight, but some scattered showers and a few thundershowers could make their way into our northern zones before sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll have much better shots at showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow, especially during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A cold front will stall along the Red River tomorrow but will be close enough for an outflow boundary to shoot off south into East Texas which will feed our storm chances throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and northern counties in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms, and a Marginal (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms across the northern portions of Deep East Texas in an area essentially along HWY 21. The main severe threat with this set up will be damaging gusty winds and quarter sized hail. Tornado threat is very low at this time. Rain chances will remain scattered throughout the day on Monday, then will begin to drop off for the rest of the upcoming work week. As rain chances drop off, temperatures will begin to climb back into the middle 90s but humidity values will make temperatures feel more like 100 degrees or more.

