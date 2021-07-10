Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy start to the day with morning temps in the 70s. A few morning sprinkles also possible. This afternoon we’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Some lucky folks may see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Afternoon rain chances at a 20% chance, most stay dry. With the humidity and warm temps, the heat indices will be in the triple digits! Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside.

Overnight cooling down into the mid 70s. A cold front moves south tonight/overnight that won’t cool us down much but will help to fire up some showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms look likely in Oklahoma. Those storms will move south into East Texas and the ArkLaTex overnight but should lose most of their strength during the night. That is not to say we couldn’t see a severe storm in East Texas overnight/tomorrow morning. The primary concern for the overnight/morning areas will be along and north of the I-20 corridor. Rain chances and cloudy skies stick around for Sunday. As we head into Sunday afternoon and temps warm back up, we could see redevelopment of storms, especially in Deep East Texas. The primary concern with any severe storms that develop will be for damaging winds and large hail. There is a tornado risk, but it is low. Once we get past Sunday, we’ll hold onto a 40% chance for rain on Monday, with sunshine returning Monday evening. Then for the remainder of the week it looks like low rain chances for the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 90s.

