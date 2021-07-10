Texas A&M receives multimillion-dollar grant from the Army Research Laboratory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) is leading the charge in developing artificial intelligence for use in autonomous military vehicles. The proposed five-year, up to $24-million contract from the Army Research Laboratory will help engineers conduct robotic and simulation experiments that could one day change the way the United States military is trained.

Dr. Srikanth Sarapalli is a lead researcher and professor at Texas A&M University. He says perfecting autonomous technology has the potential to keep soldiers out of harm’s way.

“If you think about autonomous vehicles, there’s a lot of hype about self-driving cars, but they’re only working on nice roads in cities,” said Sarapalli. “Soldiers go to places where there is no GPS, there are no maps, and usually, there are bad guys around, right, so to solve this problem, we need to make these algorithms, these autonomous vehicles, much more resilient.”

Dr. James Hubbard, a lead researcher for the project and founder of the Starlab facility at the RELLIS Campus, says his goal is to make the program a national model for training in synthetic environments.

“It’s a space that we can do motion capture, virtual reality, and augmented reality and put vehicles and people in synthetic environments,” said Hubbard. “We can synthetically create those environments. We can place the soldiers and the machines in that synthetic environment, and they can train in that environment as if they were in the real environment.”

“What’s unique about this project is we have the ability for remote locations to also train in our lab,” said Hubbard. “For example, people at the Army Research Lab training in Graces Quarters can actually believe while they’re there that they’re here at RELLIS driving around and training at RELLIS. That’s a powerful concept. I don’t know of anywhere in the country that’s being done, and our goal is to make it a national model for training in synthetic environments.”

Patrick Seiber is the public relations director for the Bush Combat Development Complex. He says this partnership furthers Texas A&M’s commitment of service to the nation.

“This is a matter of really looking at what the Texas A&M University System could bring to help get the right equipment, techniques, and procedures into the hands of our soldiers faster,” said Seiber. “This is an over $130 million commitment from the State of Texas and the Texas A&M Board of Regents and a nearly $68 million commitment from the U.S. Army to figure out how we can get some key technology into the hands of our soldiers faster so that they never have to enter a fair fight.”

The project is also receiving national attention.

“Our country’s military readiness depends on innovation, and the Army Research Lab is on the front line of that fight,” U.S. Senator John Cornyn said in the Texas A&M Engineering Newsletter. “This partnership with the Texas A&M System will ensure we have the best and the brightest working to address rapidly evolving threats and maintain our strategic advantage around the world.”

