Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Sports Writers Association released the All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season and twenty girls from the Brazos Valley were honored.
In Class 6A, Jessica Adams from Bryan made first team as a pitcher and her twin sister Jacque Adams made second team as a catcher. Their teammate Alexis Rodriguez was an honorable mention.
In Class 5A, Aiyana Coleman for A&M Consolidated was named to the first team and teammate Clair Sisco was an honorable mention for the outfield. Huntsville had 5 all-state selections: Jensen Vienne, Kylie Woods, Kylee Lehma, Kylie Grisham and Kenley Strange.
Brenham was also represented in the all-state selections with Kramer Eschete and Della Jasinski.
In Class 3A, Franklin had a trio of all-state selections with Hailey Fannin for first team, Reese Cottrell for third team and Kaylin Ortner was an honorable mention.
In Class 2A, Centerville’s Kaylee Brent and Kayla Wilson were named to all-state teams. Lovelady also had a trio of honorable mentions.
Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state:
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Vidal-Bush, Deer Park
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park, Jessica Adams, Bryan, Emily Ayala, Judson
Catcher: Victoria Valdez, Alvin
First base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point
Second base: Kayla Falterman, The Woodlands
Shortstop: Madison McClarity, Sachse
Third base: Lauren Garcia, El Paso Montwood
Outfield: Keely Williams, Judson, Emma Craver, Lake Travis, Logan Halleman, Flower Mound
Utility: Kaylin Jackson, Spring
DP/Flex: Addison Lehew, Deer Park
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Madison Applebe, Deer Park, Landrie Harris, Flower Mound, Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall
Catcher: Jacque Adams, Bryan
First base: Kaylynne Ruiz, Eagle Pass
Second base: Mimi Thornton, Judson
Shortstop: Katie Lott, Cypress Woods
Third base: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson
Outfield: Iliana Saucedo, Harlingen South, Carter Smith, Rockwall, Alannah Leach, The Woodlands
Utility: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge
DP/Flex: Jordan Jones, The Woodlands
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Zoey Cabeza De Baca, El Paso Montwood, Alexis Telford, Allen, Madison Azua, Round Rock
Catcher: Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper
First base: Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall
Second base: Annabel Segoviano, Edinburg North
Shortstop: Reagan Jones, Alvin
Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Outfield: Abriana Garcia, Cypress Lakes, Ariel Gomez, College Park, Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas
Utility: Saleyna Daniel, Stratford
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Katie Noble, Hays, Mikayla Garza, Atascocita, Mia Perez, El Paso Americas, Kylie Ruiz, Harlingen South
Catcher: Rozalyn Simmons, Harker Heights, Paige Nunes, Belton, Kaitlyn Corn, College Park, Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands, Erin Perez, Deer Park
First base: Bethany Sherwood, Belton, Roni Harrison, Alvin, Katie Cimusz, Atascocita, Sydney Lewis, Prosper
Second base: Victoria Perez, El Paso Montwood, Alyssa Ledesma, Harlingen South
Shortstop: Haleigh Carter, Shadow Creek, Lauryn Ramos, Judson, Kaylee Cavazos, San Marcos, Malyn Simmons, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Leighann Goode, O’Connor
Third base: Jillian Jackson, Lake Travis, Erin Krause, Cypress Woods, Haidyn Hardcastle, Deer Park, Gabby Coffey, Prosper
Outfield: Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Kadidi Pickering, Atascocita, Evan Fuller, Harker Heights, Gabby Leach, The Woodlands, Kayden Henry, Dickinson, Ava Wallace, Rockwall, Clarissa Gutierrez, Harker Heights, Tabby Bailey, Deer Park, Gabriella Davila, Pearland, Chloe Foster, Alvin, Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan
Utility: Kirstin Ferguson, Cypress Woods, Meagan Hunt, Copperas Cove, Krislyn Corral, Socorro
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill, S.J. Geurin, Leander, Samantha Landry, Barbers Hill
Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Arlington Heights
First base: Ava Brown, Lake Creek
Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak
Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak
Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, CC Carroll
Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander, Kramer Eschete, Brenham, Delaney Dunham, Barbers Hill
Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated
DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville, Vanessa Quirogo, CC Carroll, Emily Kennedy, Lake Creek
Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn
First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown
Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown
Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo
Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney
Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville, Cassidi Mullen, Royse City, Marissa Powell, Aledo
Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs, Brooke Johnson, Royse City, Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West
Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville
First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey
Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo
Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Barbers Hill, Sydney Harvey, Victoria West, Kylie Woods, Huntsville
Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham, Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown, Cambree Creager, Georgetown, Alexis James, Victoria West, Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn, Abigail Young, Northwest, Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison, Kayleigh Smith, Aledo, Kylee Lehman, Huntsville
Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana, Marley Neises, Lenader, Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas, Kylie Grisham, Huntsville, Kylie McCown, Jacksonville, Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett, Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff, Kennedy Miller, Georgetown
First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado, Lauren Tetreault, Leander
Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon, Caelee Clark, Lake Creek, Reagan Duty, Barbers Hill
Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant, Kenley Strange, Huntsville, Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, Linzee Leal, Carroll, Jordan Jacobs, Arlington Heights, Katarina Zarate, Victoria West, Sophie Campbell, Flour Bluee, Margaret Truelove, Marshall, Kammie Walker, Hallsville
Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek, Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe, Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville, Sydney Salinas, Flour Bluff, Kaylee Hornberger, Barbers Hill
Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander, Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn, Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn, Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated, Danyelle Molina, Hallsville, Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, Kelsey Valo, Brewer, Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon, Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta, Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville, Katie Jones, Whitehouse
Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Jessa McDonald, Arlington Heights, Asija Canady, Jacksonville, Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen Slack, Liberty
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaci West, Liberty
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kaci West, Liberty, Bryton Wright, Melissa, Abigail Dowell, Iowa Park
Catcher: Lauren Mata, Calallen
First base: Kate Bubela, El Campo
Second base: Alyssa Olivas, Seminola
Shortstop: Kaydee Bennett, Caddo Mills
Third base: Jaylen Prichard, Liberty
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard, Natalie Blackwell, La Grange, Adyare Marquez, El Paso Riverside
Utility: Sam Schott, Spring Hill
DP/Flex: Hadi Fults, Bullard
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar, Breanna Ford, Calallen, Avery Holland, Fredericksburg
Catcher: Lauren De La Cruz, El Paso Riverside
First base: Brianney Ortiz, El Paso Riverside
Second base: Tarn Griner, Monahans
Shortstop: Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen
Third base: Rachel Wells, Melissa
Outfield: Chayse Freeman, Decatur, Mikaelah Burkland, Liberty; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard
Utility: Jordan Andrade, Paris
DP/Flex: Skylar Tew, Godley
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Lindsay O’Dell, Taylor, Ava Hernandez, Alice, Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton
Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty
First base: Aviana Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Calallen
Second base: Claire Cannon, Bullard
Shortstop: Gabby Nichols, Bullard
Third base: Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield: Fayth Hoover, Needville, Galy Davila, Dumas, Bailee Slack, Liberty
Utility: Natalie Dinnerville, Carthage
DP/Flex: Karsyn Isbel, Carthage
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Anistyn Foster, Bullard, Kelsie Adams, Van Alstyne, Abby House, Needville, Sarah Phillips, Gilmer
Catcher: Kendall Daniel, Sweetwater, Rylee Oborski, Salado, Kennan Nunamaker, Taylor, Maylynn Saenz, Alice, Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park, Xyla Madry, Seminole
First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas, Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar
Second base: Bethanie Rodriguez, Sweetwater, Cyra Rodriguez, Wharton, Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg
Shortstop: Trystyn Trull, Decatur, Asijah Hammons, Wharton, Casey Schultz, Lake Belton, Mackenzie Matlock, El Campo, Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill, Olivia Findley, Fredericksburg, Trystyn Trull, Decatur, Brooke Sivek, Boerne, Jasmine Benevidez, Jarrell, Ashton Jones, Carthage, Adison Koller, Pleasant Grove, Ryleigh Larkins, Gilmer, Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale
Third base: Sami Cantu, Decatur, Bailey Hedges, Kilgore, Jackie Molina, Alice, Jazzy Villa, Sweetwater, Ashlyn Weinheimer, Fredericksburg
Outfield: Maci Beam, Liberty, Mia Longoria, Alice, Jaycie Villanueva, Kilgore, Autumn Holman, Lake Belton, Kailee Jones, La Grange, Madisyn Matlock, El Campo
Utility: Maddie Cook, Caddo Mills, Kaida Tomlinson, Stephenville, Annie-Klein Allgood, Brownwood, Trinity Hawkins, Brownsboro
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Delozier, Rains
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sage Hoover, Rains
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sage Hoover, Rains, Kayla Palomino, Diboll, Addison Lindemann, Holliday
Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll
First base: Chanlee Oakes, Rains
Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro
Shortstop: Hailey Fuentes, Diboll
Third base: Madi-Lynne Englund, Slaton
Outfield: Corley Carr, Bushland, Hailey Fannin, Franklin, Sydney Linn, Holliday
Utility: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Lezie Warncke, East Bernard, Lindsay Davis, Troup, Andrea Martinez, Bishop
Catcher: Maddi Kirksey, Clyde
First base: Jillian Howell, Bushland
Second base: Avery Songer, Rains
Shortstop: Kamden Hutton, Peaster
Third base: Sadie Flores, Bishop
Outfield: Sydney Stewart, Bushland, Evelyn Perkins, Holliday, Samantha Gatica, Slaton
Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Belle Arguello, Idalou, Madison Vela, Odem, Reese Cottrell, Franklin
Catcher: Lilian Garcia, Troy
First base: Sara Beth Jackson, Gunter
Second base: Caton Ledbetter, Troy
Shortstop: Leo Terry, Rains
Third base: Courtney Andel, Rogers
Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs, Kylie Allred, Troy, Joey Fowler, Bushland
Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Morgan Benge, White Oak, Analese Cano, Harmony, Larkin Daniels, White Oak, Anna Green, Ore City, Maggie Page, Hughes Springs, Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline, Molly Vandenbout, Academy, Kristina Nash, Woodville, Karley Wolf, Whiteboro, Alexis Tanguma, Bells, Riley Price, Edgewood, Lilly Waddell, West Rusk, Carsyn Cox, Fairfield, Alex Holman, Jacksboro, Brylee Adams, Bushland
Catcher: Avery Sena, Bushland, Addie Cox, Fairfield, Hayden Fox, Gunter, Kailyn Clynch, Elysian Fields, Mia Lozano, Karnes City, Kiera Cruz, Bishop, Sarah Coffman, Rains, Lexi Dodson, White Oak, Emily Hoosier, Ore City, Kinzee Settles, Harmony
First base: Tessa Cowan, Brock, Madyson Hromadka, West, Mia Beason, Troup, Kelsi Wingo, White Oak
Second base: Halley Maler, West; Emma Purcell, White Oak
Shortstop: Hannah Griffith, Bishop, Kyleigh Clements, Whitewright, Kaylin Ortner, Franklin, Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs, Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, Taylor Nuckolls, Lago Vista, Madox Mitchael, Fairfield, Jaycee Adams, Bushland, Bailey Blanton, Troup
Third base: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs, Abby Howell, Bushland, Mia Caison, Rains, Christen Smith, Elysian Fields
Outfield: Morgan Gasch, East Bernard, Baylee Colley, Woodville, Jessie Minnix, Troup, Lynzee Hague, Rains, Natalie Christy, West Rusk, McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, Olivia Eft, Gunter, Bianca Reyes, Karnes City, Lillian Scalia, White Oak
Utility: Hayden Thompson, Whitewright, Landry Lewers, Rains, Maddie Honea, West, Dakota Deckard, Blue Ridge
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Cynthia Herrera, Stamford
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Primrose, West Sabine
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Haley Primrose, West Sabine, Citlaly Gutierrez, Stamford, Kenzie Jones, Crawford
Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall
First base: Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale
Second base: Emmy Pennell, Tom Bean
Shortstop: Melanie Castro, Ralls
Third base: Raeghan Carlson, Thorndal
Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford, Emilee Baker, Thorndale, Jocy Saurez, Union Grove
Utility: Emma Frick, West Sabine
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Emily Janek, Italy, Erin Trevino, Floydada, Reagan Wick, Weimar
Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar
First base: Reece Briggs, Bosqueville
Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford
Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford
Third base: Paige Pavlu, Weimar
Outfield: Rylee Vancura, Shiner, Carisa Fernandez, Floydada, Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar
Utility: Macy Kolacny, Ganado
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton, Haila Linton, Rio Vista, Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point
Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon
First base: Madison Putman, Frost
Second base: Lexi Barr, Beckville
Shortstop: Kaylee Brent, Centerville
Third base: Briana Yale, Tom Bean
Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford, McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens, Kylie Micalec, Shiner
Utility: Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Macie LaRue, Lovelady, Paeden Vincik, Shiner, Madi Gurley, Martin’s Mill, Kayla Wilson, Centerville, Emilee Wade, Bosqueville, Kailey Eldridge, Somerville, Chloe Reneau, Garrison, Aubrie Henderson, Thrall, Isabelle Lopez, Three Rivers
Catcher: Mia Rust, Union Grove, Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville, Odalys Chacon, Marfa, Susan Muncrief, West Sabine, Grace Powell, Crawford, Cadence Hopgood, Italy
First base: Harley Staton, Moody, Madison Brumit, Kerens, Selina Seplvado, West Sabine
Second base: Ella Hudson, Italy
Shortstop: Malarie Mican, Weimar, Emry McDonough, Bosqueville, Katie Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, Savanna Pogue, Crawford
Third base: Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove, Macey Cooper, Italy, Hana Lenert, Shiner
Outfield: Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, Morgan Chambers, Italy, Kyra Cerda, Frost
Utility: Kenadee Lynch, Kerens, Morgan Womack, Lovelady, Rylee Hawkins, Dawson, Madison Holmes, Tom Bean
CLASS A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Mauppin, Dodd City
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tori Dotson, Dodd City
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Tori Dotson, Dodd City, Marissa Santos, D’Hanis, Corinne Ray, Bloomburg
Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis
First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis
Second base: Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City
Shortstop: Baylee Gabel, Claude
Third base: Brittany Smith, Hermleigh
Outfield: Dani Baccus, Dodd City, Allison Wolfe, Abbott, Koehler Ruiz, D’Hanis
Utility: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh, Rexie Sanders, Borden County, Morgan Collier, Chireno
Catcher: Grace Graham, Claude, Hayli Schnick, Fruitvale
Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh
Shortstop: Haddie Flanigan, Borden County, Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City
Third base: Natalie McFadi, D’Hanis
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.