THAT is one big chicken egg

Franklin County, Texas (KLTV) - It’s big. It’s not a record breaker but it’s about three times the size of a normal one: a really big chicken egg. But isn’t everything bigger in Texas?

Just outside of Mt. Vernon an anomaly was discovered yesterday on the property of Kim and Greg Davis: the largest chicken egg ever to grace their kitchen.

“Well, it was. It is. I guess we just have a nice seven-year-old chicken that lays some nice eggs. So this is the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Kim said.

Kim was out when Greg made the egg-citing find.

“I went out on my normal daily routine to gather eggs and was like oh my word! I had to immediately bring it in and put it on the counter so she’d see it when she came in,” Greg said.

It weighed 4.1 ounces. A normal egg is maybe an ounce and a half or two.

“I came home and my husband had it on the kitchen counter and wanted me to look at it and I was like, oh, my goodness. That poor little chicken,” Kim said.

“Was the chicken dead?” I asked Greg.

“No, no, she actually survived it somehow,” Greg laughed.

They aren’t farmers, and don’t feed the chickens anything artificial. Greg makes cabinets but decided a few years back to get some chickens:

“Because of grandchildren. They came along and I thought it would be fun,” Greg said.

Autoplay Caption

And one of those seven year old Rhode Island Red chickens, which now may be named Big Red, produced a whopper of an egg. Greg says they have received extra large eggs before.

“When we get oversized ones a lot of times there may be a double yolk. Never had one quite that big so I don’t know what to expect,” Greg said.

“It will be interesting to see how many yolks are in it. I don’t know if it will be edible,” Kim said.

They decided against having it mounted like a bass, and curiosity was getting to all of us, so they cracked it. I didn’t have to egg them on.

And yes, it was twins. Egg-straordinary.

“So, is that what came first?” I asked Kim.

“Right! Exactly,” she replied.

Gregg and Kim plan on having the double-yolked extra-extra large egg for a very late breakfast this evening, with some bacon, of course. They did have another egg waiting for them today, but it was normal sized. According the Guinness World Book of Records the biggest egg ever laid by a hen was 16 ounces.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.