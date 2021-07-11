East Texas Now Business Break
Mexia celebrates 150 years with sesquicentennial celebration

Family members of those who placed the time capsule pull it from the ground.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) -This year marks the 150th birthday of the City of Mexia.

The City of Mexia rang in the Sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding with music, parade, and a time capsule opening.

The event started with a parade and turned into a block party on West Commerce St. in downtown Mexia.

The sesquicentennial celebration runs Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm night,

Dr. Wesley Pittman who’s family has been providing Ophthalmologists needs to the city of Mexia and surrounding since the late eighteen hundreds found a letter addressed to him and a pair of his grandfather’s glasses

“it makes you emotional i was here 50 years ago, but i think i rode my bicycle. I think my grandfather would have ridden his horse. But times have changed, And There’s a letter in there from my dad that i haven’t been able to read yet, and I’m really looking forward to it,”

Organizers plan to include items like masks and explanations about COVID-19 and experiences from the past year, and possibly photos of current city employees, into the time capsule That would be opened in 2071, 50 years from now.

FLOOD POLLUTION