Mexia celebrates 150 years with sesquicentennial celebration

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) -This year marks the 150th birthday of the City of Mexia.

The City of Mexia rang in the Sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding with music, parade, and a time capsule opening.

The event started with a parade and turned into a block party on West Commerce St. in downtown Mexia.

The sesquicentennial celebration runs Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm night,

Dr. Wesley Pittman who’s family has been providing Ophthalmologists needs to the city of Mexia and surrounding since the late eighteen hundreds found a letter addressed to him and a pair of his grandfather’s glasses

“it makes you emotional i was here 50 years ago, but i think i rode my bicycle. I think my grandfather would have ridden his horse. But times have changed, And There’s a letter in there from my dad that i haven’t been able to read yet, and I’m really looking forward to it,”

Organizers plan to include items like masks and explanations about COVID-19 and experiences from the past year, and possibly photos of current city employees, into the time capsule That would be opened in 2071, 50 years from now.

