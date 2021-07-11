East Texas Now Business Break
Nick Wade leaves Angelina College for job at Lee College

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Nick Wade has left the Angelina College basketball program to become the new athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Lee College.

The news was first reported by the Baytown Sun newspaper and later confirmed by Wade himself to KTRE.

Wade was hired in the summer of 2018 to be the head coach of the Roadrunners. The 2019-2020 season saw success as Wade coached the team to the Region XIV championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament. Sadly the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Angelina College made the tough decision to not have any sports during the 2020-21 school year due to the entire campus moving to virtual learning.

Wade was an assistant at AC for two years before being named the head coach. Before that he was an assistant for Lee College.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

