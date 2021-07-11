East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This morning we woke up to our first round of showers and storms which left quite a decent amount of rain for select spots. Thankfully our afternoon trended MUCH cooler than average due to our morning rain and afternoon clouds. A second round of showers and storms will be possible tonight and early tomorrow morning, and some of the storms that form could develop some strong wind gusts and heavy rains. A cold front currently stalled just south of the Red River will ignite our next round of storms this evening. These storms will then help feed further clustered development throughout the night and early tomorrow as they slowly push south through East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all counties along and south of I-20 in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. The main severe threat with this set up will be damaging gusty winds and pocket-change sized hail. Tornado threat is very low at this time. Showers and storm coverage will begin to diminish as we get closer to lunchtime tomorrow, and only a few spotty showers will be possible by Monday evening. Tuesday looks to start off mostly dry, but a round of showers and thundershowers fueled by a sea breeze should begin to move in by the afternoon. Skies begin to trend much drier as we get into the middle and late part of the upcoming work week. As rain chances drop off, temperatures will begin to climb back into the middle 90s but humidity values will make temperatures feel more like 100 degrees or more.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
Sign that sits in front of property on N Mound Street
Nacogdoches business seeks change from residential property to medical zone

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips Live 7-11-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips Live
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips Live 7-11-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-11-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips