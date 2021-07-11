East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting the morning off on the cool and wet site. Temperatures to start the day are in the 60s, 70s, and even 80s in some spots. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms should come to an end during the midmorning, but we’ll see more this afternoon. A Slight Risk, Level 2/5, for severe storms today. Our primary concern with any isolated severe storms that develop will be for damaging winds, maybe even some hail. The tornado threat is low. Storms last through the overnight hours into Monday. Monday morning temps in the low 70s and afternoon highs around 90°. The day starts off with rain, but the sun should make an appearance by late afternoon and early evening. Tuesday - Saturday highs very close to normal. Normal high for today is 94. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the work week as well with low rain chances each afternoon.

