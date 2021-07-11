East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas lawmakers discuss Senate Bill 1 in special session on Saturday

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas lawmakers met again on Saturday as the special session continues.

On Saturday, Senate Bill 1 was discussed by lawmakers, and many in attendance gave testimonies both for and against the bill. Senate Bill 1, which is authored by East Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), deals with what he says are common-sense reforms to deal with election integrity.

“It is very similar to the election integrity bill from the regular session and it is common sense reforms to make it easier to vote and hard to cheat. Most folks are in favor of that,” Hughes said.

Some of those restrictions proposed in the bill are a ban on drive-thru voting, regulations on early voting hours, and restricting voting by mail rules. Many who testified against the bill on Saturday fear this could primarily impact voters of color and voters with disabilities. Sen. Hughes said on Friday when he spoke to East Texas Now that the feedback he has heard about the bill has been mainly positive.

“These are common-sense reforms that most people are in favor of based on folks we have heard from based on polling making sure the election works honestly and fairly and every vote is counted and counted accurately,” Hughes said.

In total, 11 items are included on the special session agenda, including bills on social media censorship, border security, and critical race theory.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
Sign that sits in front of property on N Mound Street
Nacogdoches business seeks change from residential property to medical zone

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott held a border security briefing for a group of Texas sheriffs who hold office...
Gov. Abbott gives border county sheriffs security briefing
Sen. Hughes files bill eliminating critical race theory from public schools
Sen. Hughes files bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students
The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall has...
‘We Build The Wall’ co-founder indicted on another charge