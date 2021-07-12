East Texas Now Business Break
Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller were drafted 112th and 113th respectively in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Saenz was drafted by the Washington Nationals and Bryce Miller was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

Saenz has pitched in 47 games as an Aggie, including 23 starts. He owns a 10-7 career record and one save with a 4.13 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 150.1 innings of work. In the left-handed pitcher’s senior campaign, Sanez finished the year ranked first on the team in starts (14), wins (6), innings pitched (84.1), strikeouts (104), and third in WHIP (1.26).

Miller is a right-handed pitcher that has pitched in 54 games for the Maroon and White, including 10 starts. He posted an 8-6 career record with a 4.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 110.2 innings of work. Miller finished his senior campaign ranked third on the team in wins (3), innings pitched (56.2), and strikeouts (70).

Both Saenz and Miller were the first Aggies off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft.

