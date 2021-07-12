East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Kimberlyn Snider moving to “administrator” role
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.(Jail photo via KLTV)
By Jason Goodwin and Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Educator who is charged with official oppression and evidence tampering in connection with a sexual assault of a child investigation remains employed by the Neches ISD.

On Friday, a job opening for an Elementary/Junior High principal in Neches was posted by the Region 7 Education Services Center.

In a phone interview with KLTV/KTRE, Neches ISD Interim Superintendent Marvin Thompson provided new details, including that Kimberlyn Snider has not resigned or been terminated from her position.

“Her situation is pending, she’s still employed,” Thompson said. He added Snider’s contract ended June 15. There is pending action on a new contract that would be effective August 1.

On the new contract, Thompson says Snider’s position is listed as “administrator.” He added her exact duties remain pending.

“We have several options, including placing her on leave,” Thompson stated.

Meanwhile, in a written statement, Kelli Karczewski, an attorney representing Neches ISD, confirmed much of the same information.

“Mrs. Snider remains employed by Neches ISD and is under contract as an administrator. Her actual assignment for the 2021-2022 school year is currently pending. The interim superintendent should finalize all assignments prior to the initiation of the school year,” Karczewski wrote.

A call placed to Kimberlyn Snider’s attorney for comment has not been returned.

Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Snider is married to former Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider. He resigned June 30. In February, a week after her arrest, Randy Snider decided his wife should retain her position as elementary principal.

RELATED:

Neches ISD principal indicted for alleged role in sex assault investigation

Neches ISD superintendent keeping wife as principal following arrest

Neches ISD school board extends contract of principal arrested for allegedly hindering investigation into sexual assault of child

Neches ISD principal officially under review by state agency

Neches principal’s personnel file letters allege she coerced statements from students during investigation

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Players sit in dug out at homerun for homeless event
Home runs for homeless event raises money for important cause

Latest News

Gov. Abbott issues statement on House Democrats leaving state ‘on cushy private planes’
WebXtra: Local Foresters battle California wildfires
East Texas foresters battle California wildfires
WebXtra: Local Foresters battle California wildfires
WebXtra: Local Foresters battle California wildfires
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and the Texas Department of Transportation will be...
TxDOT, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting car seat inspection on July 20