Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Educator who is charged with official oppression and evidence tampering in connection with a sexual assault of a child investigation remains employed by the Neches ISD.

On Friday, a job opening for an Elementary/Junior High principal in Neches was posted by the Region 7 Education Services Center.

In a phone interview with KLTV/KTRE, Neches ISD Interim Superintendent Marvin Thompson provided new details, including that Kimberlyn Snider has not resigned or been terminated from her position.

“Her situation is pending, she’s still employed,” Thompson said. He added Snider’s contract ended June 15. There is pending action on a new contract that would be effective August 1.

On the new contract, Thompson says Snider’s position is listed as “administrator.” He added her exact duties remain pending.

“We have several options, including placing her on leave,” Thompson stated.

Meanwhile, in a written statement, Kelli Karczewski, an attorney representing Neches ISD, confirmed much of the same information.

“Mrs. Snider remains employed by Neches ISD and is under contract as an administrator. Her actual assignment for the 2021-2022 school year is currently pending. The interim superintendent should finalize all assignments prior to the initiation of the school year,” Karczewski wrote.

A call placed to Kimberlyn Snider’s attorney for comment has not been returned.

Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Snider is married to former Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider. He resigned June 30. In February, a week after her arrest, Randy Snider decided his wife should retain her position as elementary principal.

