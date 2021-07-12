East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Less rain means more sunshine, warming temperatures

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The bulk of the heavier rainfall and strong thunderstorms will continue to shift south toward southeast Texas and the coastline this evening, leading to just a 30% chance of light rain showers lingering across the Piney Woods.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of mainly late day scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.  Highs will be in the lower 90′s with southeasterly winds of 5 to 10 mph.

We will revert to a more typical, summertime weather pattern for the rest of this week as it will become hot, hazy, and humid under partly cloudy skies.  Lows will be in the middle 70′s with highs climbing toward the middle 90′s.  We will keep in that obligatory 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thundershowers as daytime heating and the sea breeze could cool just a few neighborhoods down briefly each afternoon.  Beyond that low-end, daily rain chance, the weather will be rather benign as the status quo will rule the day.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

