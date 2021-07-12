Former SFA Volleyball player meets bone marrow recipient

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Who knew that a decision former SFA volleyball player Ann Hollas made as a freshman would come back to save the life of a young boy?

Hollas didn’t think anything of it when she signed up with the organization ‘Be a Match’ when she was a young freshman. After she finished her senior season the Spring Hill alum was contacted by the group that she was a match for a young cancer patient that needed a bone marrow transplant.

“My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord”

A little over a year ago I found out I was a match to donate to a 6 year old boy with a nasty form of AML. This weekend I got to meet Cooper and his family and he was thriving!! Sign up for @BeTheMatch so you can save a life like his pic.twitter.com/k3ihLgFxoW — Ann Hollas (@annhollas12) July 10, 2021

The patient’s name was Cooper. He suffered from acute myeloid leukemia, which only has a 5-year survival rate for those under 20 years old of 68%. The keyword is suffered. When Hollas was able to finally meet Cooper he brought a sign, proclaiming he beat cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is such a good thing,” Hollas said in May of 2020. “Being healthy is such a gift and I think that you should take advantage of it. Why not bring hope and options to someone that is sick. Thinking back on that I wonder if I had not gone to SFA would I have signed up and would this little boy have a match at all. I think God has lined up everything perfectly.”

