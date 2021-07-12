East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Abbott issues statement on House Democrats leaving state ‘on cushy private planes’

(gov.texas.gov)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats left the state denying the Republican majority the quorum needed to pass legislation.

Gov. Abbott said, “Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state. The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work.”

