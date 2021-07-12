East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures today warming up into the upper 80s but feeling like the upper 90s with the humidity! Showers and thunderstorms linger for some today, and we could see some new development, but nothing is expected to be severe. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for those that don’t see rain today.

Overnight cooling down into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Seasonable weather returns to East Texas this week. Highs expected to be at or around normal nearly every day this week after today. Partly cloudy skies with low rain chances, mainly for Deep East Texas. Winds generally out of the south and southwest this week, sometimes gusting up to 15mph. Overall, a very nice week ahead and a return to “normal”. Have a great Monday!

