East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  This morning’s thunderstorms continue to pack a punch, but will be ending by late morning.  Most of the day will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon.  Temperatures will stay below average today with highs in the upper 80s and light southwesterly winds.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon.  Then, chances for rain begin to dwindle away through the rest of the week with temperatures quickly warming back to near average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Players sit in dug out at homerun for homeless event
Home runs for homeless event raises money for important cause
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-12-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips Live 7-11-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips Live