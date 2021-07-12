East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WGCL contributed to this report.

Most Read

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Players sit in dug out at homerun for homeless event
Home runs for homeless event raises money for important cause
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

Latest News

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
FILE - In this image taken from video, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
Man transforms toys into Schitt's Creek