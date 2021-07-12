East Texas Now Business Break
Sam Houston’s Jack Rogers goes in 9th round of MLB Draft to Cincinnati

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Sam Houston infielder Jack Rogers was selected in the 9th round (270th overall pick) by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

Rogers is the second Bearkat to be selected in this year’s draft after Colton Cowser went to the Baltimore Orioles with the 5th overall pick.

In his senior campaign, Rogers hit .367 with 49 runs, 18 home runs, and 55 RBI. For his career, Rogers batted .329 with 30 home runs, 50 doubles, and 118 RBIs in 164 games with the Bearkats.

