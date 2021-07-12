TxDOT, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting car seat inspection on July 20

East Texas Now Business Break
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and the Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a free child safety seat inspection event on July 20. (Source: Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce)(Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Department of Transportation will be joining forces to host free car safety seat inspections on Tuesday, July 20.

According to a flyer on the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the car safety seat inspections will be done at the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center, which is located at 3805 NW Stallings Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The flyer also stated that nearly two out of every three car safety seats are used incorrectly.

Parents are urged to bring their children to the event. They should also know the height and weight of each child that is required to use a car safety seat.

For more information, call Rachel Walker at (254) 722-3052.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

WebXtra: Local Foresters battle California wildfires
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears
