Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the 114th District Court for a pretrial hearing Monday morning.

William Davis, 34, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. He is currently facing one charge of capital murder, one charge of first-degree murder, and five charges of first-degree aggravated assault.

During Davis’ hearing Monday, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson discussed in length the jury selection process and how the county will move forward with the case. ”The court has a plan in place for screening people for Covid exposure before actually entering the courthouse,” said District Attorney Jacob Putman.

Jackson also discussed whether either the state or defense would require he recuse himself from the bench leading into the trial; neither side believed it was appropriate.

Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Jury selection process is expected to begin on July 29, 2021, with individual voir dire set for Aug. 9, 2021.The new trial date is September 7, 2021.

