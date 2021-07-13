East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant outside a Baltimore-area mall.

The official could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, saying preliminary information is that the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday outside the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Video showed a pickup truck stopped with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Coast Guard responds to boat hit by whale
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
The prices paid at the grocery store have gone up this past year.
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008