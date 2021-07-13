CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group accosts tow truck driver, lifts car off truck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The signs at the West Texas Emergency Veterinary Clinic are pretty clear. If you want to park at the clinic, you need to be a customer.

Some people took exception to that on Sunday night.

It’s a simple rule that sometimes elicits not so simple reactions, like Sunday night on Grandview Avenue when a group of people picked a car up off a tow truck.

The whole incident started as a peaceful gathering across the street in the parking lot of Club 305 to show solidarity with the Cuba Freedom Protests, but as the crowd grew, people began parking across the street at the clinic.

“The receptionist went over when she saw people parking here and said this is private parking for our clients, you’ll need to move across the street. The answer she got back, I can not repeat on camera,” said Dr. Ann Wills.

The clinic then called a towing company, which is when things began spiraling out of control.

Dozens of people swarmed across the street, screaming and accosting the tow truck driver. At least one man poured a beer on him.

Dr. Wills grew alarmed.

“We moved most of the clients away towards the back of the building.”

The growing crowd took matters into their own hands, lifting a car off of the tow truck. Meanwhile, Dr. Wills wasn’t taking any chances.

“At the point in time it turned into an assault on the tow truck driver, we had to call police.”

The Odessa Police Department confirmed officers were called out, but the crowd dispersed once they arrived. No charges were filed against anyone.

CBS7 reached out to Club 305 for comment via phone and social media, but they did not respond in time for this story. After the story aired, club management contacted CBS7 and said they had no involvement in the event and worked with police to disperse the crowd.

Eyewitness video captured a group of people cross Grandview from the parking lot of Club 305 in Odessa, accost a... Posted by Joshua Skinner - CBS7 on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.