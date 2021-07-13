East Texas Now Business Break
ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) delivered a plan addressing legislative changes, objectives and reforms to Gov. Abbott, the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The 60-item Roadmap is available on ERCOT.com.

The roadmap includes both existing and new initiatives, including:

  • Bring more generation online sooner if it is needed to balance supply and demand. The grid operator is also purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain.
  • After a rule change, all market participants who own or operate generation resources and/or transmission/distribution power lines will be required to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons.
  • Propose a new market rule that requires generators to provide operational updates more frequently.
  • Review the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators.
  • Perform unannounced testing to verify that generators have provided accurate information about their availability.
  • Address Rio Grande Valley transmission limitations and increased market access for resources in the Valley.

“Change is required for ERCOT to continue to reliably serve the millions of customers and businesses that depend on us,” said ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones.

Jones and the ERCOT team worked with the PUC, customers, former regulators, retired industry executives, environmental advocates and market participants to develop the plan.

“ERCOT’s Roadmap puts a clear focus on protecting customers while also ensuring that Texas maintains free-market incentives to bring new generation to the state,” said PUC Chairman and ERCOT Board Member Peter Lake. "

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

