First Alert: A few cooling showers will linger into the evening hours

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few passing showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening hours along the sea breeze front before the loss of daytime heating will lead to their demise.

We will have our typical, summertime weather pattern for the rest of this week as it will remain hot, hazy, and humid under partly cloudy skies.  Lows will be in the middle 70′s with highs climbing toward the middle 90′s.  The climbing temperatures will combine with our high humidity levels to put our heat indices back in the 100-105-degree range each afternoon for the next several days. 

We will keep in a 30% chance of widely scattered, afternoon showers and thundershowers each day as daytime heating and the sea breeze could cool just a few neighborhoods down briefly each afternoon.  Beyond that low-end, daily rain chance, the weather will be rather benign as the status quo will rule the day.

By early next week, there are signs another trough of low pressure will dip down through the southern plains, bringing in another cold front that could trigger more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.  The time frame may change, but it is looking like next Tuesday and Wednesday could be wet and stormy should this pattern change come to fruition.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

