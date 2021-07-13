East Texas Now Business Break
Former Apache Taylor Broadway selected in the MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox

Taylor Broadway (TJC Athletics)
By TJC Athletics
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (TJC Athletics) - Former Tyler Junior College Apache Taylor Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 6th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

Broadway was the 2017 NJCAA Player of the year as well as a First Team All-American and Academic All-American during his time in an Apache uniform.  He was named the MVP of the 2017 Most Valuable Player of the NJCAA Tournament as well as the NJCAA Player of the Year after leading to the Apaches to a national championship that year.  Broadway continued his career at the University of Mississippi where he became a staple in the Rebels’ bullpen.  He capped his Ole Miss career in 2021 by setting the program’s single season record for saves with 16 while leading team to a Super Regional appearance.  

“Taylor has certainly left his footprint on our program as he did at Ole Miss,” said Apaches head baseball coach Doug Wren.  “He was a huge part of our 2017 National Championship team as the NJCAA Player of the Year and went on to prove his value on the mound in the tough SEC Conference.  It’s no surprise that he’ll get a chance to prove himself in professional baseball and we look forward to following his career in what we hope is a quick rise to the big leagues.”

