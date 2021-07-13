Get to know the Texoma girl crowed Miss Rodeo Texas 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Texoma’s own gets to wear the white buckle hat and sash this year: Archer City native Bobbi Loran is the 2021 Miss Rodeo Texas.

It’s a title she couldn’t have imagined getting she signed up for her first pageant: Archer County junior rodeo queen, all thanks to a dare by her best friend.

Already Loran has made appearances at rodeos across the state, including Seymour’s rodeo in July. Her calendar is already packed with appearances planned in Colorado Springs this weekend and Wyoming at the end of the month. This all while getting ready to compete in Miss Rodeo America.

She said she’ll be soaking up every moment of her over 50,000 mile travels.

“The truth is you’re only Miss Rodeo Texas once in your lifetime so I’ve been trying to really live in the moment and just enjoy everything,” Loran said, “so I’m very excited to see what this journey has in store.”

Loran’s first title was from that Archer County pageant. She’d go on to earn more four more titles, eventually named Miss West Texas Rodeo & Fair Queen which would prepare her for Miss Rodeo Texas.

In the short time she’s held the crown, she said it’s been amazing to be back in Texoma and making her appearances on the same grounds that raised her.

“Especially at the Seymour Rodeo, I’ve been running barrels there since I was a young girl, so it truly was so amazing to come back as Miss Rodeo Texas and see all the people that supported me and encouraged me and truly made me the cowgirl that I am today and I’m just so thankful for everyone’s support,” she said “it’s amazing to look back and see how I started because that girl that got crowed junior rodeo queen never would have imaged that the Texas crown would be on her head.”

Now Loran is counting down the days to the Miss Rodeo America pageant.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.