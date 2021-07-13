Gov. Abbott signs bills aimed at expanding TeleHealth and broadband across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott signed two bills today that are aimed at expanding TeleHealth, TeleMedicine and broadband access across the state of Texas.

The governor signed House Bill 4 and House Bill 5 into law today.

HB 4 provides delivery of health care services under Medicaid and other public benefit programs by using telecommunication or information technology.

Representative Four Price, who authored this legislation with District 24 Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham, says “Now we are extending the benefits to rural health clinics as well. So, whether you’re a rural health clinic, FQHC, a private provider, Medicaid, we really extended the benefits of TeleHealth and TeleMedicine through this bill and through bills we’ve previously passed.”

Proud to have signed HB 4 into law, which will expand telehealth services in Texas.



Thank you @FourPriceTX and @DrBuckinghamTX for authoring this legislation. #txlege pic.twitter.com/D73YpiArMs — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 13, 2021

HB 5 aims to provide an expansion of broadband services to certain areas.

“With expanded broadband across the entire state, we will see better use of the technology to access so many things that we do every single day; job training, commerce, education, health care, these are just a few of the things that we rely on, reliable internet access for really to conduct the business every single day,” said Rep. Price.

Thank you @TrentAshbyTX & @SenatorNichols for authoring HB 5 to expand broadband access & establish the Broadband Development Office.



High speed internet is essential for businesses, education, & healthcare which is why broadband was an emergency item this past session. #txlege pic.twitter.com/kpjRFjd4od — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 13, 2021

