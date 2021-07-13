East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments

(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD announced six new appointees at the district level for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Kim Kassaw, Executive Director of Special Programs, began her teaching career as a middle school teacher for students with learning disabilities. She began working for Lufkin ISD in 2003 as a content mastery teacher at Lufkin Middle School. After completing the diagnostician’s program at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), she joined the Lufkin ISD Special Services team as an educational diagnostician. She has worked in the roles of Lead Diagnostician, Special Education Coordinator and Special Services Director.

Kathy Jost, Executive Director of PK-5 Teaching & Learning, began a career in education 34 years ago at Lufkin ISD. She served as a 7th grade ELA teacher at Dunbar Intermediate and a K-6th Math and ELA resource teacher at Coston Elementary. Jost worked as a school counselor for five years, serving Slack Elementary, Coston Elementary and Brandon Elementary. During this time, she also served as the district’s lead counselor. In 1996, Jost joined the Lufkin High School Administration team as Assistant Principal of Curriculum. Beginning in 2002, she began her service as a district principal for the following campuses:  Herty Primary, Brandon Elementary, and most recently Coston Elementary.

Cindy Tierney, Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs, began her career with Lufkin ISD as a 2nd-grade teacher at Dunbar Primary in 2000. In her twenty-one years with the district, she has held numerous leadership positions including Literacy Coordinator, GEAR UP Coordinator, Herty Primary Principal, Anderson Elementary Principal, and most recently, Director of Middle School Curriculum and Instruction.

Irma Herrera, Director of Special Services, began her career as an administrative assistant in the bilingual department. As a Lufkin ISD “Grow Your Own” employee, she pursued finishing her degree in teaching and joined Slack Elementary as a bilingual teacher. Later, she taught 5th-grade Dual Language at Slack Elementary and gained valuable experience teaching summer school. During summer school, she was afforded the opportunity to work with bilingual pre-kinder/kindergarten students and at-risk students in the general education setting. She has worked for Special Services as an Educational Diagnostician and Special Ed Coordinator for seven years.

Dr. Betsy Mijares, Director of Bilingual Services, began her career as an 8th grade Reading/Language Arts teacher in 2005 at Lufkin Middle School and worked there for seven years. She served as an assistant principal at Burley Primary for almost two years and became principal of Burley Primary for seven years. Dr. Mijares is also an adjunct professor for the Educational Leadership Department at Sam Houston State University.

For more information, visit the Lufkin ISD website.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

