Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police were investigating Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile.

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

They released few details except to say that there was no threat to the community and that they were also investigating at a second gas station about 2 miles away.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said one man fleeing the station told her someone was in the store shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

