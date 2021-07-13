East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each