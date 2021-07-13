East Texas Now Business Break
SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas hosting camp in Kilgore Wednesday

Johnny Cardenas Southland Tournament preview
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head baseball coach Johnny Cardenas will be hosting a baseball camp in Kilgore on Wednesday for high school student-athletes.

The camp will be for incoming grades 9-12. The cost of the camp is $100. It will be at Driller Park starting at 5 p.m. The camp will focus on Hitting, Pitching, Defense and other Offensive skills that will prepare the camper for competition.

More information on the camp can be found here.

