East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is warning John Crompton Park-goers of a potentially dangerous visitor.

An alligator was sighted on Sunday near the pond at the park. The city says proper authorities have been called to safely remove the animal likely brought in with all the rain the last few weeks.

“We’ve got contact and the paperwork to get a certified nuisance control officer and we do go ahead and stress the fact that these are professionals in what they do to come out to the pond and properly relocate the animal,” said Steve Wright Director of Parks and Recreation.

Until then, the city is urging anyone that sees the alligator to stay away. An announcement will be made when the reptile is removed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

crane ranch blowout
crane well blowout 2
TSTC Automation Jobs
TSTC Automation Jobs
ETCOG Senior Meals
ETCOG Senior Meals
Repairing Brick Streets
Repairing Brick Streets
Habitat Grant
Habitat Grant