City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is warning John Crompton Park-goers of a potentially dangerous visitor.

An alligator was sighted on Sunday near the pond at the park. The city says proper authorities have been called to safely remove the animal likely brought in with all the rain the last few weeks.

“We’ve got contact and the paperwork to get a certified nuisance control officer and we do go ahead and stress the fact that these are professionals in what they do to come out to the pond and properly relocate the animal,” said Steve Wright Director of Parks and Recreation.

Until then, the city is urging anyone that sees the alligator to stay away. An announcement will be made when the reptile is removed.

