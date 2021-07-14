East Texas Now Business Break
Dark local theatres see glimmering light due to small business grant

Pines Theater will host Angelina Arts Alliance productions in September
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - After one year of dark theatres in Angelina County, local stages are beginning to see a light.

The Angelina Arts Alliance received a grant for $140,000 from the Small Business Administration’s “Shuttered Venue Operator Program.”

The grant will cover 40 percent of the lost revenue from the 2020-2021 season. Regularly scheduled performances were postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic. Executive director Jennifer Allen said those involved in the arts are eager to return to the stage.

“This funding is so exciting because it enables us to have these shows. And the shows bring people together. The shows create excitement, and they drive the economy. The productions enrich our community culturally, so there’s nothing not to be excited about,” Allen said.

The grant will help Angelina Arts Alliance to operate productions at 100-percent capacity in September.

