Dixie State tournament field set for weekend tournament in Longview

Nac Dixie Baseball
(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - The Dixie “O” Zone State Championship series are set for this weekend in Longview.

In Division I, North Regional champions Hallsville will play the South Regional Champions Nacogdoches. Game 1 of the best of three series will be Friday July 16 at Lear Park in Longview. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

Games 2 and a possible third game will be on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

In Division II action, North champions Wrightwright will play South Champions West Rusk. Game 1 will be Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Games 2 and a possible third will be Saturday at 9 a.m.

The winners of the two series will go on the Dixie 12U World Series in n Laurel, Mississippi.

The Division II regional runner ups will also play a one game playoff for a spot in the World Series. That matchup will feature Anahuac and Winnsboro. The game wil also be at Lear Park. First pitch for the game will be 3 p.m. on Friday.

