East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texans heading to professional baseball teams after MLB Draft

(WBTV Graphic)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five East Texans heard their names called in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The first player with ties to the area was former TJC Apache pitcher Taylor Broadway. Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 6th round. Former Tyler Legacy Red Raider Parker Bates was the first local resident to have his name called. He went in the ninth round to the Kansas City Royals.

Hunter Hollan, who graduated from Spring Hill and played at San Jacinto Jr. College North was selected in the 17th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. Hollan’s high school rival Elijah Trest from White Oak was selected in the 19th round by the Colorado Rockies. Trest played high school ball at the University of Arkansas.

The final East Texan to be drafted was Halen Green. The Lufkin native was drafted out of TCU in the 20th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Hudson native, Kyle Lovelace signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Lovelace finished his time at the University of Houston and recently announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan
Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Nac Dixie Baseball
Dixie State tournament field set for weekend tournament in Longview
East Texans MLB Draft
East Texans heading to professional baseball teams after MLB Draft
Dixie State Tournament
Dixie State tournament field set for weekend tournament in Longview
Johnny Cardenas Southland Tournament preview
SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas hosting camp in Kilgore Wednesday