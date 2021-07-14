First Alert: Sea breeze showers and storms will provide a cool down for some East Texans

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen the sea breeze front get active, once again, this afternoon. These sea breeze showers and thunderstorms have a propensity to put down brief, heavy rainfall, lots of lightning, and some gusty winds.

As is normally the case, any ongoing rain activity will quickly fizzle down and fade away once we lose the heating of the day with sunset coming in at 8:25 p.m.

We will have our typical, summertime weather pattern remain intact for the rest of this week as it will remain hot, hazy, and humid under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the middle 70′s with highs climbing toward the middle 90′s. The hot temperatures will combine with our high humidity levels to put our heat indices back in the 100-105-degree range each afternoon for the next several days.

We will keep in a 30% chance of widely scattered, afternoon showers and thundershowers each day as daytime heating and the sea breeze could cool just a few neighborhoods down briefly each afternoon. Beyond this low-to-modest, daily rain chance, the weather will be status quo for this time of year.

By early next week, though, there are signs another trough of low pressure will dip down through the southern plains, bringing in another cold front that could trigger more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms. The time frame may change, but it is looking like next Tuesday and Wednesday could be wet and stormy should this pattern change come to fruition.

This added cloud cover and rain coverage would knock our daytime highs back down in the upper 80′s to near 90.

