East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Health impact of Saharan Dust

The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall...
The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall and is known as the Saharan Air Layer.(Source: NOAA (custom credit) | Source: NOAA)
By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has made it’s way east and to Texas, presenting a seasonal weather issue that may cause problems for some.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Dr. Suman Sinha, MD / Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at Christus Trinity Clinic. Dr. Sinha says the Saharan dust is a common phenomenon here in East Texas that happens every year between June and September.

Large dust clouds travel across the Atlantic Ocean suspended in the air, but can descend and effect the air quality index. The impact is minimal for most, but those with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma or COPD should be cautious.

Dr. Sinha said “Try and stay indoors as much as possible. Probably for the next week to two weeks until the air quality improves. For those who do have to go outdoors, it is reasonable to wear a mask when outside”

If you have a pre-existing lung condition and experience symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, it is suggested to seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black...
The Stew Review: Scarlett Johansson finally gets the action movie she deserves with ‘Black Widow’
.
WEBXTRA: New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
.
WebXtra: Memorial Hospital
As COVID-19 restrictions ease and the wedding industry rebounds, jewelry stores are feeling the...
WebXtra: Local jewelry stores see rise in sales with engagement rings and wedding bands