East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree outside NC hospital

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Video captures a black bear climbing down a tree to get some tasty treats.

Jelly donuts and sardines did the trick.

The bear was seen around a tree at an area hospital early Wednesday morning.

An employee at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the bear probably showed up Monday night.

Officials say the cub, now called Rex, is around 18 months old and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

They are hoping he will find his own way to safer habitats.

Officials say the bear is not a threat to people but urged everyone to be cautious when in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland about his so-called election...
Texas Senate approves GOP voting bill Tuesday with 18-4 vote
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns
As COVID-19 restrictions ease and the wedding industry rebounds, jewelry stores are feeling the...
WebXtra: Local jewelry stores see rise in sales with engagement rings and wedding bands
As COVID-19 restrictions ease and the wedding industry rebounds, jewelry stores are feeling the...
WebXtra: Local jewelry stores see rise in sales with engagement rings and wedding bands
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing