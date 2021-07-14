East Texas Now Business Break
Johnston County man arrested for sexting with undercover cop

27-year-old Preston McDaniel was arrested on July 9, 2021, for sexting an undercover cop who he...
27-year-old Preston McDaniel was arrested on July 9, 2021, for sexting an undercover cop who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.(KXII Newsfeed)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA, Texas (KXII) -27-year-old Preston McDaniel was arrested on July 9, 2021, for sexting who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said McDaniel sent a message to a Facebook page that was being ran by an undercover deputy last month.

When he was told he was messaging a 14-year-old girl McDaniel claimed to be a 17-years-old high school senior.

He then sent lewd photos and videos of himself and asked for photos to be sent back to him.

McDaniel has pending cases in Bryan County for drugs and possession of stolen property.

He is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

