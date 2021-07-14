East Texas Now Business Break
Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law

The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting the virus.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting the virus. Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers. Norwegian wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6.

The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line mandates that a passenger provide vaccination proof.

The lawsuit names as a defendant Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, who is head of the state Health Department. Rivkees is an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose spokeswoman said the cruise line’s policy discriminates against children under 12 and others who are not vaccinated.

Other cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, have already begun voyages from Florida with a variety of policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

