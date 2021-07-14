Official Attendee Listing Announced for 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions
The Southeastern Conference today announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, July 19-22 in Hoover, Ala.
The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.
SEC Network will have 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2021 SEC Kickoff, the most in the network’s history.
2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior