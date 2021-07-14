East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas GOP threatens to OK arrest of 50 legislators who fled to Washington to block new voting restrictions

Texas Democrats said they are urging Congress again to pass federal voting laws, acknowledging...
Texas Democrats said they are urging Congress again to pass federal voting laws, acknowledging that Gov. Greg Abbott would continue to call special sessions until the GOP elections bill was passed.(REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republicans are authorizing law enforcement to find and bring back more than 50 legislators who fled to Washington “under warrant of arrest if necessary” after Democrats left the state to again block passage of sweeping new voting restrictions.

Still, it was not immediately clear Tuesday whether state troopers would actually be sent to Washington, where they would have no jurisdiction to make arrests.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has already threatened Democrats with arrest once they return home, which may not be until the current 30-day session is over.

The move by Republicans was expected after most Democrats in the Texas House boarded private planes Monday to deny GOP the quorum necessary to conduct business

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland about his so-called election...
Texas Senate approves GOP voting bill Tuesday with 18-4 vote
Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle

Latest News

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers...
Death toll from Texas February cold spell rises by 59 to reach 210
Texas State Capitol
Legal expert breaks down Democratic lawmakers’ walk out, Gov. Abbotts call for their arrest
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Dr. Qing Sun and her team were recently awarded a $1.3 million Texas A&M X-Grant to develop a...
Texas A&M researchers developing mRNA vaccine platform to boost temperature resistance