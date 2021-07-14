East Texas Now Business Break
Texas receives $210M grant for mental health, substance abuse treatment

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is receiving more than $210 million in federal emergency grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health and substance use disorder services to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths hit the highest number on record in 2020 with opioids, primarily fentanyl, driving this unprecedented death toll.

“The pandemic has created much higher demand for mental health and substance use disorder services across Texas,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “

This funding was approved through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. Part of Texas’ funding, $135.6 million, is for substance use prevention and substance use disorder treatment and recovery support. The remaining $74.5 million is for community mental health services.

HHSC is using the emergency funding to develop more than two dozen mental health and substance use disorder initiatives, including: expanded access to both virtual and in-person treatment and recovery support services, housing initiatives, peer recovery support, overdose reversal education and campaigns aimed at reducing the onset of behavioral health issues.

Some funding will also go toward diversion services that allow mental health professionals to respond with law enforcement when someone needs mental health or substance use disorder treatment instead of jail or an emergency room.

For more information about resources available to Texans who are struggling with mental health issues and substance use, visit the Mental Health and Substance Use webpage.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

