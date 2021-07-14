East Texas Now Business Break
Traffic stop leads area deputies to pot, guns and $4K in cash; 3 in custody

three men were arrested Tuesday after a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office...
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX ) - Deputies on Wednesday identified Cooper Currie, 25, of Bryan; Cole Hudgins, 18, of Rockport; and Pierson Cracraft, 20, of Boerne as the three men charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on Peach Tree Road and, during the stop, the deputy performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The men were arrested Tuesday after the deputy discovered nine pounds of marijuana and $4,000.

Currie and Hudgins were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

