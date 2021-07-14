WEBXTRA: New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s official. Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital officially is the new owner and operator of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Lion Star will own what’s in the hospital and operate its day to day business. As of today, the employees seamlessly work for Lion Star.

The Nacogdoches Hospital District will continue to own the brick and mortar building and reimburse Lion Star for the care of indigent patients. Members will also be on the new owner’s advisory board.

Donna McCollum spoke with Lion Star managing partner Sean Fowler and executive vice president of finance Edmund King of what to expect as they take over the operation of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

